Maharashtra Govt Examines Earned Leave Proposal For Teachers Assigned Census And BLO Duties During Vacations | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra School Education Department is examining a proposal concerning earned leave (EL) for teachers who are assigned national duties such as Census and Booth Level Officer (BLO) work during their vacation period.

In a letter, the Director of Primary Education, Maharashtra, Sharad Gosavi, has forwarded the matter to the Principal Secretary, School Education and Sports Department, stating that the issue is “policy in nature” and has been submitted for further action.

Teachers’ Federation Raises Issue Of Vacation Work Compensation

The issue was raised through a representation submitted by Anil Bornare, president of the Teachers Federation, Konkan division, and an invited member of the BJP Maharashtra state executive committee. His representation, dated May 11, was subsequently forwarded to the Directorate of Primary Education by the Education Commissionerate.

Teachers seek service book entries for vacation duty

The representation highlights complaints that teachers who work during their designated vacation periods are not always receiving corresponding entries in their service books or the benefit of earned leave.

It refers to provisions under the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1981, under which teachers may be eligible for earned leave when they are required to work during vacation. The representation argues that the period for which teachers work during vacations should be recorded in their service books and the corresponding earned leave credited to them.

Demand To Record Vacation Duty In Official Service Records

The representation particularly points to teachers being deployed for Census and Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties, including during their summer vacation in May.

According to the representation, thousands of teachers across Maharashtra have been assigned such duties, requiring them to work during periods otherwise designated as holidays.

The Primary Education Directorate, while forwarding the representation, noted that the matter requires a policy-level decision and placed it before the School Education Department for further action.

The letter does not itself announce any new entitlement or order granting earned leave to teachers. Instead, it seeks consideration of the issue by the state government.

The demand comes against the backdrop of teachers being assigned election-related and other government duties in addition to their regular teaching responsibilities. The representation seeks clarity on how work performed during summer and winter vacations should be recorded and compensated through earned leave.

If accepted, the proposal could provide a formal mechanism for recording vacation-period duties performed by eligible teachers and crediting corresponding earned leave in their service records.

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