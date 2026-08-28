NTA Expands Overhaul Drive, Seeks 16 Young Professionals To Strengthen Academic, Legal And Financial Functions | AI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expanding its recruitment exercise as it moves ahead with a broader institutional overhaul, with the agency now seeking 16 Young Professionals to strengthen its academic, legal and financial functions.

The latest recruitment comes weeks after NTA advertised a series of senior-level positions, signalling that the agency's restructuring is aimed at building new specialist capabilities across different levels of its organisation rather than being limited to its top leadership.

Recruitment Follows Recommendations Of Radhakrishnan Committee

The overhaul is being undertaken in line with recommendations of the High-Level Committee of Experts headed by Prof K. Radhakrishnan. NTA had described the recruitment measures as the first concrete step in an institutional rebuild intended to strengthen the agency's examination, operational, technological and integrity frameworks.

The agency's notice board currently lists advertisements for General Manager-level positions in Assessment, Research and Development and Psychometrics; Information Security, including the Chief Information Security Officer role; Test Centre Network and Operations; and Vigilance, Investigation and Forensics. It has also subsequently listed General Manager positions for Test Security and Live Operations and Candidate Experience and Public Communication.

Agency Creates Senior Roles Across Key Operational Areas

Earlier, in May, NTA had also advertised specialist leadership positions for a Chief Technology Officer, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager (Human Resources), while four senior government officers were posted to the agency, including two at Joint Secretary level who were to be designated Additional Director Generals. NTA said these steps were aimed at strengthening its leadership, institutional capacity and oversight mechanisms.

16 Young Professionals to join the rebuilding exercise

Against this backdrop, NTA has now opened 16 Young Professional positions through the UPSC's Pratibha Setu portal. This is the first time NTA is using the platform for such an engagement. The positions comprise 12 in Academic Research, two in Legal Research and two in Finance and Accounts Research.

The Academic Research recruits will analyse examination patterns and demographic performance data, assist subject experts in developing question banks and build research repositories on assessment methodologies used globally.

Legal Research Professionals To Handle Examination-Related Cases

The Legal Research professionals will work on examination-related litigation, including legal research, case-law analysis and preparation of affidavits and pleadings for proceedings before High Courts and the Supreme Court.

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The Finance and Accounts professionals will work on multi-year budgeting, per-candidate cost analysis, financial appraisal of technology and infrastructure projects and statutory audits.

Applicants must have appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and be registered on the Pratibha Setu portal. The positions carry a consolidated remuneration of ₹80,000 per month.

The recruitment of Young Professionals is part of a wider effort to create specialist capacity within NTA. The agency has indicated that further recruitment and empanelment across the 10 functional verticals recommended by the Radhakrishnan committee will follow.

The emerging structure points towards an NTA that is seeking to combine experienced leadership at the top with specialist professionals in areas such as assessment, cybersecurity, test-centre management, vigilance, legal research, finance and academic research.

The rebuilding exercise comes as NTA seeks to strengthen the systems governing some of India's largest high-stakes examinations, including JEE, NEET, CUET and UGC-NET.