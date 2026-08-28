UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Key Released For 84 Subjects At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Result Soon

UGC-NET June 2026 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination today, August 28. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their subject-wise final answer keys on the official UGC-NET website.

The final answer keys have been released for 84 subjects. Candidates can access them by logging in to the UGC-NET portal using their application number and password.

Direct link download the final answer key

UGC-NET June 2026 Final Answer Key: Important Update

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD, and admission to PhD only, as applicable.

However, the final answer key released on August 28 does not apply to candidates who appeared for English, Commerce and Sociology.

The examinations for these three subjects are being reconducted on September 9 and 10, 2026, as announced by NTA in its earlier public notice dated August 16.

UGC-NET June 2026 Final Answer Key: How To Check

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their final answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in to the registration portal using the application number and password.

Step 3: Go to the candidate home page.

Step 4: Click on the 'Click to View Final Answer Key' button.

Step 5: The final answer key for the candidate's subject will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Direct link download the final answer key

UGC-NET June 2026 Result Expected Soon

The release of the final answer key is an important step ahead of the declaration of the UGC-NET June 2026 result. NTA has not specified a result date in the latest notice.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC-NET website for further updates regarding the result and other examination-related announcements.

For any clarification related to the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk through the contact details provided on the official website.

Direct link download the final answer key