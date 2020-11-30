Maharashtra: SSC and HSC exams will be conducted offline, says education minister Varsha Gaikwad

Amidst the confusion over the mode of the board exams, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad has made it clear that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted in the offline mode only.

As per the report by Pune Mirror, Gaikwad stated that it is not possible to change the pattern of the HSC and SSC exams and the exams will be conducted in offline mode. However, she said that the exams will be delayed and the government is trying its best to conduct the exam between end-April and the first week of May.

Normally, the HSC and SSC exams are conducted in the month of February and March. However, this year, exams are postponed due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

In 2020, over 15.05 lakh students appeared for the HSC (Class 12) board examinations in Maharashtra which were conducted from February 18 to March 18, 2020. However, one paper of the SSC (Class 10) exam was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,544 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 18,20,059.

According to the state health department, as many as 85 people succumbed to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 47,071 in the state.

A total of 4,362 recoveries/discharged cases were reported in the last 24 hours, climbing such cases to 16,80,926.

There are 90,997 active cases in Maharashtra, according to the health department. As many as 5,26,555 people are in-home quarantine and 6,814 are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 940 new cases, 515 recoveries/discharges and 18 deaths today. Total cases rose to 2,82,814 including 2,55,860 recoveries/discharges and total 10,791 deaths in Mumbai. The active cases stand at 13,157.

While India reported 41,810 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 93,92,920, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The country reported more recoveries than new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases reached 4,53,956 while the total recoveries climbed to 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in a single day. With 496 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,36,696.

(With inputs from PTI)