Maharashtra: 'Speed Up Land Acquisition To Accelerate Industrial Growth,' CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Officials

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Mumbai, August 5, 2026: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed officials to expedite land acquisition for industrial projects, stressing that the timely availability of land is crucial for accelerating industrial expansion and attracting investments across the state.

Review Of Land Acquisition

Chairing a review meeting on land acquisition for projects under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at his official residence, Varsha, Fadnavis said Maharashtra is witnessing rapid expansion of industrial estates and that faster land acquisition is essential to sustain the state's industrial growth.

Accelerating Land Acquisition to Drive Maharashtra's Industrial Growth



Chaired a review meeting regarding land acquisition for various projects under Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai today.



Directed that land acquisition be… https://t.co/bKBmNdFfll — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 5, 2026

The Chief Minister said the state's online 'MILAP' system has made industrial plot allotment more transparent by enabling online applications, real-time tracking, automated issuance of offer letters and allotment orders, and dashboard-based monitoring. Between October 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026, the state allotted 1,183 industrial plots, generating Rs 5,502 crore in revenue.

Land Acquisition Progress

Fadnavis said land acquisition for 66,343 acres is currently underway across districts including Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Pune, Palghar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Thane, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Nashik and Wardha. He added that 97 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the state require nearly 75,234 acres of land, and the necessary acquisition process is in progress.

Directions To Officials

Calling for faster project execution, the Chief Minister directed officials to simplify approval procedures and reduce delays arising from administrative clearances, high-powered committee approvals and forest-related permissions.

He emphasised minimising unnecessary procedural steps to ensure land is made available to industries within stipulated timelines and investment proposals are implemented without delay.

Fadnavis also instructed officials to introduce fixed development timelines for industrial plots based on the scale of investment and the nature of projects.

He said developers should be required to commence construction within the prescribed period, with provisions for graded penalties in case of delays and, where necessary, resumption of undeveloped plots.

He further directed the administration to study national and international best practices, as well as policies adopted by other states, to formulate a more efficient and transparent framework for industrial land allotment.

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Meeting Reviews Progress

The meeting reviewed industrial plot allotments, redevelopment of undeveloped plots, policy reforms in land allocation, rationalisation of industrial land and the progress of land acquisition for various MIDC projects.

Senior officials from the Chief Minister's Office, the Industries Department and MIDC attended the meeting and made presentations on the status of ongoing land acquisition across the state.

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