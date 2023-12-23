Maharashtra: Special Night Traffic Block Between Palasdari & Khopoli Section On Dec 23, 24; Check Details

Representative image | PTI

Special Night Traffic Block between Palasdhari and Khopoli section for raising of Maximum Permissible Speed of trains 23/24.12.2023(Saturday /Sunday midnight) to 28/29.12.2023(Thursday/Friday midnight)

Block details:

Special Night traffic block for raising of Maximum Permissible Speed of trains between Palasdhari and Khopoli

Date, time & duration of block:

• From 01.25 hrs to 04.25 hrs (3 hours) from 23/24.12.2023(Saturday /Sunday midnight) to 28/29.12.2023(Thursday/Friday midnight)

Section of block:

• UP & DOWN lines - between Palasdhari (excluding cross overs) and Khopoli (including cross overs)

Due to this the train running pattern will be as under:

• Khopoli-Karjat local departing Khopoli at 00.30 hrs and arriving Karjat at 00.55 hrs will remain cancelled for all 6 days of the block.

• CSMT-Khopoli local departing CSMT at 23.18 hrs will be short terminated at Karjat for all 6 days of the block.

• Last local for Khopoli will depart CSMT at 22.28 hrs

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.