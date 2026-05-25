Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Cattle Transport Ahead Of Bakri Eid, Bans Cow Slaughter | File Pic

Mumbai: Ahead of Bakri Eid, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has directed the police administration to take strict action against illegal transportation of cattle and ensure stringent implementation of the state’s cow slaughter prohibition law. In a letter addressed to the Maharashtra Director General of Police and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Narwekar called for preventive measures to stop any possible incidents of illegal cow slaughter during the festival on May 28.

Sensitive districts identified & vigilance instructions

The letter highlighted districts including Malegaon-Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Satara, Dharashiv, Dhule and Solapur as sensitive areas requiring special vigilance. Narwekar instructed local police to intensify patrolling, curb illegal cattle transportation and maintain law and order.

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He also expressed concern over possible attacks on cow protection activists and urged authorities to take preventive and security measures to avoid any untoward incidents. Following the directive, police departments across the state have reportedly begun strengthening security arrangements in sensitive areas ahead of Bakri Eid.

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