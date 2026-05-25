Maharashtra BJP Leader Haji Arafat Shaikh Raises Questions Over Goat Transport Checks In Mira-Bhayandar Ahead Of Bakri Eid, Seeks Clear Government Rules |

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP leader Haji Arafat Shaikh has raised concerns over the alleged stopping and fining of vehicles transporting goats in the Mira-Bhayandar area, calling on the Maharashtra government to introduce clear transportation guidelines for goat traders.

Speaking to PTI, Shaikh claimed that vehicles carrying goats are being stopped by police in Mira-Bhayandar and penalties are being imposed on transporters. He questioned the basis on which such vehicles were being intercepted and stressed the need for clarity from the state government on the rules governing livestock transportation.

VIDEO | Mumbai: BJP leader Haji Arafat Shaikh questions action against goat traders in Mira-Bhayandar and seeks clear transport rules from the Maharashtra government. He says, “Why are vehicles carrying goats being stopped?”



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/ugIKx8i3Tp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2026

Referring to statements made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding restrictions on cow transportation, Shaikh said vehicles transporting goats should not be subjected to confusion or unnecessary action if they are operating within legal limits.

He further said that many traders travel from different parts of the country to sell goats with the hope of earning a livelihood and supporting their families. However, he alleged that traders entering areas such as Mira-Bhayandar are facing difficulties due to enforcement actions, creating uncertainty among those involved in the trade.

Shaikh said the government should frame clear laws and guidelines regarding transportation limits, including how many goats can be transported, permissible weight limits, and whether a standard cage or transport system should be introduced to regulate the movement of livestock.

He also raised questions regarding trade permissions and regulatory frameworks, stating that if there are requirements or restrictions in place, they should be clearly communicated to those engaged in the business.

Calling it an issue affecting traders and transporters, Shaikh said he plans to raise the matter with the Maharashtra government and seek measures to address the concerns being faced by people involved in the goat trade.

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