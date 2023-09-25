Maharashtra: Speaker Hears Disqualification Petitions Of Rival Shiv Sena Factions, Next Hearing On October 13

Speaker Rahul Narvekar | PTI

Mumbai: Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Rahul Narvekar on Monday heard arguments over clubbing of disqualification petitions against Shiv Sena MLAs from both the sides and reserved his decision. The next hearing is scheduled on October 13, while the detailed schedule of the hearing is expected to be sent to the counsels from both sides by the Assembly secretariat in a couple of days.

As the hearing on the disqualification petitions began at the central hall of the Maharashtra legislature at around 3.30 pm, differences between the two sides over clubbing the petitions came to fore. Advocate Devdatta Kamat argued on behalf of the Shiv Sena (UBT). He filed yet another affidavit arguing that there was no need for cross examination. The affidavit stressed on five points: Governor had asked the ruling party to prove majority, CM took oath on June 30, the SC raised objections over appointment of Whip, Both the sides have exchanged papers and they are with the Speaker, SC verdict and related papers too are available.

Shinde group argues for separate hearing

There are a total of 34 petitions and the Shiv Sena (UBT) pushed for clubbing them all. The Shinde group argued for a separate hearing, stating that they still want to add some more evidence. The decision on this issue is likely to come on October 13.

The breakaway group of MLAs has violated the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai told the media. He narrated all the points mentioned in the new affidavit and gave a detailed account of how the actions of the breakaway group violated the various sections of the 10th schedule.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat, the spokesperson for the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, however, stated that their demand that every MLA needs to be heard has been partially accepted by the Speaker. The Speaker shall announce the schedule for hearing soon, he added.

Petition regarding delay in hearing of disqualification petitions

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s petition regarding the delay in hearing of the disqualification petitions is scheduled to come up for hearing on October 3. Hence, the Speaker will have to pronounce the schedule before that. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Adv Anil Parab said that the party can move to SC again if the hearing is further delayed.

The next two months are crucial for the hearing as December would be washed away in the winter session of the legislature when the hearing can't be held.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)