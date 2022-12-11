Maharashtra slashes regularising charges for need-based construction |

The state government has provided yet another relief to project-affected people (PAP) of Navi Mumbai by slashing the charges to regularise need-based construction in gaothan areas. A new notification issued early this week slashed the regularisation charges by a minimum 50% of the reserved price of the land of the respective areas.

As per the government's decision, the regularisation charges have been divided into two slabs. In the first slab, for construction up to 250sq m, the regularising charges will be 15% of the reserved price of the land and in the second slab, from 251-500sq m constructions, villagers will have to pay 25% of the reserved price. Earlier, it was 30% and 60%, respectively.

Now, buildings constructed up to 500m from the gaothan periphery will be regularised by paying these charges. The decision will benefit more than 30,000 PAP residing in the city.

In Feb, the state government issued a notification to regularise need-based constructions in Thane, Raigad, and Navi Mumbai, including Panvel and Uran areas. Need-based construction is an extension of a building constructed following the rise in the number of members of the family, like raising one floor, or extending the limit of the gaonthan boundary.

There were a total of 95 villages in Navi Mumbai when the state government decided to develop the city. However, over the period, these village boundaries increased after villagers carried out the construction. Villagers claimed that the construction was done following an increase in the number of family members.

While announcing the decision Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde (the then urban development minister and Guardian minister of Thane district) had said that villagers had to carry out construction after an increase in the number of family members which need to be regularised. “We called this a need-based construction. In order to prevent any untoward incident, these constructions need to be regularised as per the rules,” he said.

The decision is believed to provide a big relief to thousands of PAP who had given their land for the development of the city. The issue was pending for almost 38 years.