Maharashtra SIR: Voters In ASD Category Get Another Opportunity To Seek Inclusion In Final Electoral Roll By November 30 | Representational Image

Kalyan: In a relief to voters whose names were left out of the draft electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission of India has provided another opportunity to seek inclusion in the final voters' list. Voters placed in the ASD category can now submit their claims by following the prescribed procedure. The last date for submitting enumeration forms has been fixed as November 30.

Electoral Roll Revision Underway

The SIR of electoral rolls is currently underway in Maharashtra in accordance with the Election Commission's directions. During the exercise, several voters were found to have been excluded from the draft electoral roll despite enumeration forms having been issued to them. Their names have been placed in the ASD category, which covers voters classified as Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate.

The Commission has now decided to give these voters an opportunity to clarify their status and seek inclusion in the final electoral roll. Those concerned will have to fill out and submit the prescribed enumeration form and file their claims through the designated process.

Safeguarding Eligible Voters' Rights

The move is aimed at ensuring that eligible voters are not deprived of their right to vote due to their names being omitted from the draft list during the revision exercise.

Rupali Bhalke, Electoral Registration Officer for the 142-Kalyan East Assembly constituency, has appealed to voters in the ASD category to make use of the opportunity and complete the submission process by November 30.

She urged voters to complete the necessary formalities within the stipulated deadline to ensure that their names are not left out of the final electoral roll.

The electoral roll is a crucial component of the democratic process. Voters whose names do not figure in the draft list for any reason should therefore use this additional opportunity to establish their eligibility and seek inclusion in the final list.

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