Blaze Breaks Out At Chemical Factory Godown In Goregaon East, Doused After Nearly 3 Hours; No Injuries | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a godown of chemical factory at Ashirwad Industrial Estate No 5 in Goregaon East on Wednesday night. The Mumbai Fire Brigade successfully extinguished the blaze after nearly three hours of firefighting operations. No injuries were reported in the incident, confirmed the fire official.

Level-I Fire Reported

As per the information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, a Level-I (minor) fire was reported at 7.38 pm in a godown of chemical factory in Ashirwad Industrial Estate No. 5, near Ram Mandir and the railway tracks in Goregaon East, on Wednesday.

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The blaze was reported to have engulfed electrical wiring, installations, oil drums and oil cans inside a ground-plus-two-storey structure. Multiple fire engines, water tankers, quick response vehicles and emergency personnel were deployed, along with police, electricity officials, PWD, BMC ward staff and a 108 ambulance. The fire was extinguished by 10.15 and no injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a detailed investigation, said a fire official.

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