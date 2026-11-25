Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane | File Pic

Mumbai: Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has decided to expedite the establishment of three modern fish markets in the Ujani dam and Pandharpur region to provide better marketing facilities to local fishermen and fish vendors.

Proposals Sought Within A Month

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane on Wednesday directed officials to submit detailed proposals for the markets within a month under the Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana. The proposed locations are Premnagar near Ujani dam, Pandharpur and a site adjoining a check dam on the Pandharpur-Malshiras border.

At a meeting held at Mantralaya, Rane asked Fisheries Department officials, block development officers and tehsildars to jointly prepare the proposals. The plans will be reviewed with local MLAs before being forwarded to the state government for approval.

Senior Officials Attend Meeting

The meeting was attended by MLA Abhijit Patil, Fisheries Commissioner Bhanudas Palve, the Solapur district collector through video conferencing and other officials.

The initiative follows demands for better infrastructure for fishermen dependent on fishing in Ujani dam. At Premnagar, near the Solapur-Pune highway and the dam wall, fish is currently sold in an open area. A dedicated market would provide fishermen and vendors with an organised place to conduct business.

Space Constraints In Pandharpur

In Pandharpur, the Chandrabhaga Matsyamari cooperative has been operating a fish market on a limited rented premises. Around 200 to 225 fishermen are currently forced to conduct business in groups on different days due to space constraints. A large number of fishing families also operate near the check dam on the Pandharpur-Malshiras border.

During the meeting, the MLA also sought a separate plan to promote and conserve new fish species suitable for the freshwater ecosystem of Ujani dam.

Rane directed officials to visit all three proposed sites and obtain necessary no-objection certificates from gram panchayats, fisheries cooperatives or other departments that own the land.

The preliminary estimated cost is around Rs 3 crore for a fish market in a gram panchayat area and Rs 5 crore in a municipal area. Officials were asked to explore funding options, including the District Planning Committee, to meet the required contribution and remaining project expenditure.

Rane said a follow-up meeting would be held by the end of December or the first week of January to review the progress of the proposals.

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