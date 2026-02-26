Maharashtra SIR: SP MLA Rais Shaikh Warns Against Deletion Of Minority And Marginalised Groups’ Names; Urges Joint Opposition Action

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh | X - @rais_shk

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has called for the immediate formation of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising all opposition parties to monitor and ensure transparency and fairness in the proposed ‘Special Intensive Revision’ (SIR) process in Maharashtra.

Proposed Safeguards Listed

Shaikh outlined key measures, such as the creation of a monitoring mechanism to prevent the arbitrary deletion of names from electoral rolls, guiding workers in every constituency, informing citizens of their rights, providing legal assistance where required, and conducting a legal review of the entire process to ensure it is carried out in accordance with rules and in a transparent manner. Shaikh stated that an urgent meeting should be convened during the ongoing budget session of the state assembly to hold a detailed discussion on the issue and finalise a concrete action plan.

Letters To Opposition Leaders

In his letter to Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) state president Shashikant Shinde, and Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, Shaikh emphasised the need for coordinated action to ensure transparency and fairness in the implementation of the SIR process.

Fears Of Irregularities

"During the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, there is a possibility of serious irregularities during its execution. The names of minority communities, marginalised sections, and other ordinary citizens could be unlawfully removed from the voters’ list," said Shaikh.

Call For Legal Oversight

Citing past instances where similar complaints had surfaced in different regions, Shaikh stressed that ensuring transparency, legal accuracy, and justice in the SIR process is essential.

"Therefore, a Joint Action Committee of all opposition parties should be constituted without delay. The committee should oversee the SIR process, collect complaints, initiate necessary legal steps, and provide continuous guidance to party workers and local leadership. An urgent meeting should be convened during the ongoing Budget Session of the Legislature to hold a detailed discussion on the issue and finalise a concrete action plan," added Shaikh.

EC Directives On SIR

The Election Commission has directed Chief Electoral Officers of 22 States and Union Territories to complete preparatory work related to the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating that the SIR is expected to begin in April. These States are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana, and Uttarakhand. Currently, the SIR is underway in 12 States and Union Territories.

