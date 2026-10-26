Maharashtra SIR: SC Issues Notice To ECI On Plea Over Voter Deletions

Supreme Court of India, file image | ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to extend the deadline for filing claims and objections under the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, but agreed to hear the matter on November 5.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the ECI on a petition filed by Arun Anandagiri, who alleged that 33% of voters had been deleted from the state’s electoral rolls during the revision exercise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Redevelopment projects raise voter concerns

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for the petitioner, said around 3,500 redevelopment projects were underway in Mumbai and Pune, forcing thousands of residents to relocate as old housing societies were demolished. He argued that these voters risked losing their place on the electoral rolls due to changes in their addresses and other details.

Read Also Supreme Court Widens Wetland Protection Drive To All Water Bodies, Cites Right To Drinking Water

Datar also sought a separate form for voters already registered in previous elections, arguing that Form 6 was intended for new voter registrations and should not be required for existing voters.

Court declines immediate deadline extension

The petitioner sought an extension of Monday’s deadline and a stay on the finalisation of the electoral rolls until the court heard the matter.

While declining immediate relief, CJI Surya Kant assured the petitioner that the deadline could be extended if the court found it necessary.

The bench scheduled the next hearing for November 5.