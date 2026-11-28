Maharashtra SIR: Nov 30 Set As Last Date To Submit Enumeration Forms; Special Camps Announced On Nov 28–29 For Absent, Migrated Voters (Representational image) | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer's office announced special camps on November 28 and 29 to help absent and migrated voters complete the enumeration process ahead of the November 30 deadline for submitting enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that eligible voters have an opportunity to get their names included in the draft electoral roll. Voters who have not yet submitted their Enumeration Forms (EF) have been urged to contact their Booth Level Officer (BLO) and complete the process before the deadline.

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Details Of Online Process

According to the official notice, voters can submit their forms online through the Election Commission of India's website or the ECINET app. They can also use the ‘Book a call with BLO’ facility available on these platforms to seek assistance from their Booth Level Officer.

Details Of Offline Process

Those opting for the offline process can approach the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) or BLO in person. The forms can also be submitted through family members, as mentioned in the notice.

The special camps will be held on Saturday, November 28, and Sunday, November 29, ahead of the final submission date on Monday, November 30. Voters requiring assistance can also contact the voter helpline at 1800 22 1950.

The Chief Electoral Officer's office has appealed to eligible voters, particularly those who are absent or have shifted residence, to use this final opportunity to complete the enumeration process and ensure their details are considered for inclusion in the electoral roll.

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