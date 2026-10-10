Maharashtra SIR: CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Eligible Citizens To Register As Special Voter Registration Camps Begin Today | AI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged eligible citizens to register as voters and verify their names in the electoral roll, as special voter registration camps are being held across the state on October 10 and 11. The deadline to submit applications is October 12, 2026.

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In a post on X, Fadnavis stressed the importance of every eligible citizen participating in the democratic process and having their name registered on the voter list. He urged eligible citizens whose names are missing from the draft voter list to fill out Form 6 and apply for registration. Voters who have received notices during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process can also submit alternative valid documents, wherever required.

BMC Announces Special Voter Registration Camps

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also announced special voter registration camps at polling stations across Mumbai on October 10 and 11 to help citizens complete the necessary formalities.

According to the civic body's announcement, the camps will facilitate registration for first-time voters who have turned 18, verification of names in the voter list and applications for necessary corrections or changes. People who have received notices during the SIR process can also submit the required documents at the camps.

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The BMC has urged citizens to take advantage of the facility and complete the process before the October 12 deadline. Eligible citizens can also access voter registration and related services through the Election Commission of India's official website, voters.eci.gov.in, and the ECINET mobile application.

For assistance, citizens can contact the Voter Helpline at 1800 22 1950. The special drive aims to help eligible citizens register, verify their voter details and submit the necessary documents before the deadline.

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