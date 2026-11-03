Maharashtra Signs ₹76,000 Crore Maritime Investment Agreements, Minister Nitesh Rane Invites Global Investors At Mumbai Expo

Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra is positioning itself as a major global maritime, shipping and logistics hub, with investment agreements worth Rs 76,000 crore already signed in the sector, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said on Monday. Inviting global investors to explore opportunities in the state, he said Maharashtra was ready to facilitate new ventures in ports, shipbuilding, ship repair, logistics and exports.

Maritime India Conference And Expo Begins At NESCO Goregaon With Nine Countries Participating

Rane was speaking at the inauguration of the fourth Maritime India Conference and Expo, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at NESCO, Goregaon. The three-day event, being held from November 2 to 4, has participation from nine countries — the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra is working to expand its capabilities in ports, shipping, logistics and exports to international standards, Rane said.

State's Coastline, Natural Harbours And Industrial Infrastructure Offer Investment Potential

Highlighting the state's geographical and industrial advantages, he said Maharashtra's extensive coastline, natural harbours, strong industrial infrastructure and favourable export ecosystem offered significant potential for maritime investments.

The state government was focusing on infrastructure development to increase port capacity and expand shipping and logistics operations. To make investment easier, the government was also promoting facilities such as single-window clearances to expedite approvals and reduce procedural hurdles, he said.

Proposed Mumbai Water Metro Could Become World's Largest Water Transport Network, Claims Rane

Rane said the state was also exploring modern water transport solutions, including the proposed Mumbai Water Metro, expressing confidence that it would emerge as the world's largest water transport network. Such initiatives would strengthen urban connectivity while adding a new dimension to Maharashtra's maritime infrastructure.

He urged international investors to take advantage of the opportunities available in the state and establish businesses in port development, shipbuilding and ship repair. The government, he said, was committed to combining Maharashtra's natural geographical advantages with modern infrastructure and industrial capabilities to attract larger investments.

Emphasising the employment potential of the sector, Rane said maritime investments would not only expand industrial activity but also generate new job opportunities. Maharashtra would play an important role in achieving India's national objective of strengthening its maritime capabilities during the Amrit Kaal, he added.

The summit was attended by FICCI president Vijay Shankar, FICCI Shipping and Ports Committee chairman Dhruv Kotak, Netherlands Deputy Consul General Thierry Van Helden, Captain Abul Kalam Azad, Maritime Adviser and Additional Director General (Navy), Captain Binesh Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director of the Shipping Corporation of India, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority chairman Gaurav Dayal, Odisha Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary N.B.S. Rajput and Maharashtra Maritime Board CEO Pradeep P.

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