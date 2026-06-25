Maharashtra: Shree Narayani Seva Sansthan Distributes School Bags With Swachhata Messages To Lonavala Municipal School Students

Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka distributed school bags carrying Swachhata Abhiyan messages to students at municipal schools in Lonavala | File Photo

Mumbai, June 25: In an initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged children and promoting environmental awareness, Shree Narayani Dham and Shree Narayani Naari Chetna Kendra, Lonavala, distributed school bags to students studying in 15 municipal schools across the city at the beginning of the new academic year.

School Bag Distribution Drive

The programme was organised under the aegis of Shree Narayani Seva Sansthan, which undertook the distribution drive to assist students from economically weaker backgrounds and encourage them to pursue their education with confidence.

Philanthropist Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka, accompanied by staff members of Shree Narayani Seva Sansthan, personally visited several schools and handed over the school bags to the students. The gesture was warmly received by pupils, teachers and school authorities.

A distinctive feature of the initiative was the inclusion of messages promoting the Swachhata Abhiyan (Cleanliness Drive) on the school bags. The campaign seeks to instil the importance of cleanliness among children and encourage them to maintain hygienic surroundings, dispose of waste responsibly and contribute towards keeping their neighbourhoods free from litter and garbage.

Promoting Education And Cleanliness

The distribution drive benefited students from a number of municipal educational institutions, including Lonavala Nagar Parishad Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Urdu Primary School, Shri Sant Dnyaneshwar Vidyalaya and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar School, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisers emphasised that education and social awareness must go hand in hand. They noted that initiatives such as these not only provide practical assistance to students but also help cultivate responsible citizenship from an early age.

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The organisers added that the programme forms part of the Sansthan’s ongoing efforts to support education, social welfare and community development while encouraging young students to become active participants in building a cleaner and healthier society.

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