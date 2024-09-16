 Maharashtra: SHRC Suggests To Restore Sub-Jails To Ease Overcrowding For Better Living Conditions
Maharashtra: SHRC Suggests To Restore Sub-Jails To Ease Overcrowding For Better Living Conditions

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 03:10 AM IST
article-image
SHRC | Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has stressed the urgent need to address overcrowding in the state's central and district prisons, calling for swift measures to restore sub-jails to full operational capacity. The SHRC has summoned senior officials from the Mantralaya and prison authorities to provide an update on the current conditions of state prisons.

Pointing to the non-functionality of many sub-jails across Maharashtra, the commission emphasised the importance of reopening these facilities to alleviate overcrowding in larger prisons. The SHRC stressed that restoring sub-jails to operational status is essential for keeping the state's prisons in a “breathable” condition, ensuring more humane living conditions for inmates.

The commission, led by Justice KK Tated and Sanjay Kumar, has instructed prison authorities to file an affidavit detailing the condition of sub-jails, plans for reopening them, and steps being taken to manage the growing inmate population.

On September 2, the SHRC inspected Thane Central Prison and raised alarms about the overcrowded conditions. The registrar of the SHRC submitted a report on September 11, highlighting that the number of inmates in the prison far exceeded its capacity. This situation, according to the report, is mirrored in many jails across Maharashtra.

The report indicated that numerous sub-jails in the state remain closed, exacerbating the problem. If reopened, these sub-jails could significantly relieve the overcrowding in central and district prisons. A study by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), attached to the report, revealed that out of 172 sanctioned sub-jails across Maharashtra, only 114 are operational, while 58 remain closed. In regions like Vidarbha, only three of the 30 sub-jails are functional, and in Marathwada, 19 out of 55 are closed.

Inmates have also complained that they are not being produced before courts on scheduled hearing dates due to a shortage of police escorts, further complicating the situation. The SHRC’s report emphasises the need for better management of sub-jails, stating that those overseeing them lack proper training and knowledge of prisoners' rights.

In response to these concerns, the SHRC has initiated a suo moto complaint and summoned senior officials, including the Additional Director General and Inspector General (Prisons), to conduct a fact-finding inquiry. The commission has asked the prison department to answer several questions regarding the establishment, staffing and condition of sub-jails, as well as to outline the government's plan to reopen the non-functional facilities.

