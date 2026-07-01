Maharashtra Shocker: 17-Year-Old Student Allegedly Stabs Teacher After Row Over Transfer Certificate In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Video

17-Year-Old Student Allegedly Stabs Teacher After Row Over Transfer Certificate. |

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a student allegedly stabbed his teacher with a knife after an argument broke out over his academic failure. As the argument intensified, the student allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the teacher in the abdomen inside the school. A CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral on the internet.

In a video shared by khabar_sambhajinagar, the footage shows the student allegedly stabbing the teacher as he was trying to leave the principal's cabin following the verbal altercation.

The visuals further show that when the principal and another staff member tried to intervene, the student allegedly threatened them with the knife as well.

What Exactly Led To Stabbing?

The incident took place after the 17-year-old student, who had failed his 2023 examinations, visited Little Flower School to request his Transfer Certificate (TC).

The principal, upon hearing his request, asked him to submit an application and pay the TC fee. The student, however, refused to pay the fee and subsequently blamed his teacher for his failure in the 2023 examinations.

Speaking on the matter, Chhavani Police Station Inspector Vivek Jadhav said, “In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a student who failed his exams in 2023 and did not re-enrol for the next year unexpectedly visited Little Flower School, demanding his Transfer Certificate (TC). When the principal asked him to submit an application and pay the TC fee, the student refused. He accused his 2023 class teacher of causing his failure and subsequent expulsion.”

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra | Chhavani Police Station Inspector Vivek Jadhav says, "In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a student who failed his exams in 2023 and did not re-enrol for the next year unexpectedly visited Little Flower School, demanding his Transfer… pic.twitter.com/c8pbam09OS — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026

He further stated that the student allegedly engaged in a verbal argument with the teacher and, as the confrontation intensified, allegedly stabbed him inside the school.

Incident captured on CCTV

According to esakal, the injured teacher, identified as Vishal Dhusing, was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Following the incident, the school principal lodged a complaint against the student. The student has since been arrested and is in police custody. Further legal proceedings are underway.