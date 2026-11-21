Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that attempts were being made to buy MPs to get the delimitation bill passed.

Talking to reporters here, he said a Parliament session was not being convened because the government first wanted to secure the votes to get the bill passed.

"A rate of Rs 150 crore has been fixed for every MP," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Parliament's Monsoon Session has remained unprorogued for 100 days, setting a new record, as suspense continues over the government convening a special sitting to push through the proposed Constitution amendment.

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The amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 parliamentary elections.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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