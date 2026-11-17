Supreme Court Rebukes Sanjay Raut Over Remarks Against Judiciary, Says 'You Should Know What Restraint In Language Means' | Representational Image

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over his remarks against the judiciary, saying that as a seasoned politician and parliamentarian, he should know what restraint in language means. The court directed Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle to file additional affidavits explaining their social media posts and listed the criminal contempt matter for hearing on December 8.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a contempt petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) over alleged objectionable remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the judiciary, Live Law reports

“You have expressed apology. But in a matter of this magnitude, apology must come from the heart and not the mind. Mr Sanjay Raut, you are a seasoned politician. We have been hearing your speeches from advocate days. You are a seasoned parliamentarian, and you yourself were in the press. You should know what restraint in language means,” Justice Kumar observed.

VIDEO | Delhi: “I have to submit another affidavit,” says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut as he appears before the Supreme Court in criminal contempt proceedings over his remarks targeting the CJI and the judiciary.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai submitted that despite apologising, Raut had made further social media posts attacking the judiciary. He referred to a post alleging that the BJP had brought democracy, the judiciary, central investigating agencies and the Election Commission under its control.

Rai also cited a photograph shared by Raut showing protesters setting fire to the Supreme Court of Albania. He alleged that the post carried an indirect message against the Indian judiciary and described Raut as a “habitual offender”.

“He is in a respected position, so some responsibility is expected from you. This has to be dealt with an iron hand,” Rai submitted.

Raut’s counsel urged the court to consider that he was undergoing treatment for cancer and heart ailments.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Wagle, submitted that the journalist had deleted his objectionable post and tendered an unconditional apology. She said Wagle was present virtually as directed and requested that he be discharged from the proceedings.

Jaising said Wagle had acknowledged his mistake and was not trying to justify his remarks. She also pointed to his decades of experience as an award-winning journalist and said he had never faced contempt proceedings.

Justice Kumar observed that journalists, as members of the fourth estate, carried responsibility.

“On a personal note, after becoming a lawyer, I saw my father’s passport, in which it was written that the profession was journalist. It is the fourth estate. You know the Court has come to your rescue many a time,” he observed.

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The controversy followed the CJI’s refusal to meet an Opposition delegation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Wagle allegedly posted an abusive remark against the CJI, while Raut allegedly made objectionable statements about judges and their links with political figures.

The SCBA filed its petition on October 15 under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, after Attorney General R Venkataramani granted consent for criminal contempt proceedings. The Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to Raut and Wagle on October 16.