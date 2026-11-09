Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Sanjay Raut Claims Meenakshi Shinde, Husband Rajendra Could Be Taken Into Custody After Diwali |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Thane police may have to take former mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde into custody after Diwali in connection with the Pradip Purnekar shooting and murder case.

His remarks have triggered fresh political speculation, particularly after Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other leaders from his faction reportedly stayed away from a Diwali Pahat event organised by the former mayor.

Speaking to the media, Raut alleged that the couple had a direct role in the Purnekar case and claimed that evidence had already been submitted to the police. He said the police would have to act against those he described as the main conspirators after the festive period.

“After Diwali, according to my information, the police will have to arrest the real people behind the contract killing in the Purnekar case. Rajendra Shinde and Meenakshi Shinde will have to be taken into custody. Their involvement in the case is evident, and we have provided evidence,” Raut said, as quoted by TV9 Marathi.

He further warned that if the police failed to act on the evidence, his party would approach the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court and seek action against the police commissioner. These are allegations made by Raut; the claims have not been established in court.

Sena UBT Leaders Meet Purnekar Family In Thane

A few days ago, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut and MLA Varun Sardesai visited the Purnekar family in the Manpada area of Thane.

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The family reportedly told the leaders that Ram Purnekar had submitted several pieces of evidence against the accused to the police, but the main accused had not yet been arrested. Following the visit, Aaditya Thackeray also announced that Meenakshi Shinde had been removed from the post of the party's women's district chief.

Speaking about the shooting, Raut said seven rounds had been fired at Pradip Purnekar, who was allegedly brutally assaulted before his death. He described Purnekar as a loyal party worker who had opposed the local drug mafia, alleged members of the Shinde faction and a builder lobby.

Raut claimed that Purnekar was targeted because of his opposition to these groups. He also questioned why the name of Purnekar's son, Ram, who he said had witnessed and heard the events, was not mentioned in the FIR.

Raut Demands Names Be Added To FIR

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Raut alleged that former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde, whom he described as the alleged mastermind, had not been named in the FIR despite the party submitting evidence against them.

He said the UBT delegation had met police officials and insisted that both names be included in the FIR. According to Raut, the police assured them that appropriate action would be taken and that no one involved in the case would be spared.

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