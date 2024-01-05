Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Alleges Discrimination In Aurangabad & Navi Mumbai Airport Naming

Uddhav Thackeray | Vijay Gohil

Former Chief Minister and chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), Uddhav Thackeray, has written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, alleging discriminatory treatment being given to the state of Maharashtra by the Centre.

In his letter, Thackeray stated that he welcomed the decision to name the Ayodhya Airport as 'Maharshi Valmiki International Airport' and the Mopa Airport in Goa as 'Manohar International Airport'. He also said that the MVA government, during its tenure, had also proposed two names for Aurangabad Airport, namely 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,' and for Navi Mumbai Airport, 'DB Patil', a local leader in the Navi Mumbai area.

What does the letter say?

Thackeray stated, "We sent these two proposals in the years 2020 and 2022. When we inquired about the delay in approving the names, we were informed that there is a Union Government policy not allowing airport names after individuals, causing the delay."

He further said, "I am glad to know the Union government has named Ayodhya and Goa airports after individuals. However, I would like to know if the rules applied for Ayodhya and Goa airports can also apply to airports in Maharashtra."

Thackeray alleged that for the last 10 years, Maharashtra has faced injustice. The proposed names are well-known, and it is unfortunate that the proposal is still stuck in red tape. He expressed disappointment that the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji is being ignored and requested the Union Government to expedite the process of approving their proposal.