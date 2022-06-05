Maharashtra: Shiv Sena, NCP slam BJP over spate of killings of Kashmiri Pandits

PTI File Photo

Shiv Sena and NCP on Sunday slammed the BJP over the spate killings of Kashmiri Pandits. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that BJP was busy promoting some movies amid the "targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim security personnel" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raut claimed the BJP was neglecting the Kashmir Valley's security. "Did the atrocities against the Kashmiri Pandits stop with surgical strikes (conducted by the BJP-led central government across the Line of Control). They have increased," he said.

Raut stepped up his attack against BJP saying that "There have been targeted killings of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits as well as Muslim security personnel because they are serving the country. The BJP is busy promoting movies, like 'The Kashmir Files and 'Samrat Prithiviraj'."

‘’From Srinagar to Pulwama (in Kashmir), at least 20 Muslim security personnel have been killed. The BJP leaders are not speaking about this. They are busy trying to find 'Shivling' in the Taj Mahal (Agra) and the Gyanvapi mosque (in Varanasi)," he said.

Raut lashed out at the BJP for celebrating its eight years in power at the Centre when the situation in Kashmir was "not good". ‘’In the 1990s, when the first exodus of Kashmiri Pandits happened, the BJP was in power at the Centre, he said (while referring to the then V P Singh-led dispensation which was in power with the BJP's support). The BJP is in power even now,’’ Raut noted.

On the other hand, state NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase said that in a scenario where leaders of the BJP were busy promoting Kashmir Files film for their own political purpose the Modi Government has miserably failed to protect the lives of Kashmiri Hindus & Pandits. As the Home Minister of the country, it is the duty of Amit Shah to protect the lives of the citizens of the country, he added.

"The rise of insurgency once again in the valley targeting civilians is a failure of intelligence machinery in the valley. HM Amit Shah should personally ensure the safety of all Kashmiri citizens," said Tapase.

"The Modi led BJP Govt had promised safe return to the Kashmiri Pandits to the valley, but the same promises have turned out to be another Jumla as PM Modi’s Government made no concrete efforts to re-establish the Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland," he said.

According to Tapase, Maharashtra was the only state which offered safe passage to the displaced Kasmiri pandits while BJP only played with their sentiments. "BJP should get over religion & caste-based politics and ensure safety, livelihood & equality to the citizens of India" he noted.