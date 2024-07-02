Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik Calls To End 'Colonial Regime' In Mira-Bhayandar, Moves Assembly Motion

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik |

Mira-Bhayandar: Even after decades of achieving Independence, vast stretches of land in the twin-city still remain the property of a private entity since the British regime. Consequently, it is mandatory to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the British-era private firm whose name appears in the land revenue record (7/12 extract) on huge tracts of land measuring over 9,000 acres in revenue villages including -Bhayandar, Mire and Ghodbunder, for securing permissions for construction projects and get deemed conveyance for hundreds of housing societies-especially those who keen to redevelop old and rickety structures.

It has been alleged that the company demands exorbitant amounts for issuing its NOC which is a mandated component for getting construction approvals from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and to secure deemed conveyance from the local sub--registrar office. Sensing the seriousness of the situation which is causing injustice to citizens, Shiv Sena legislator has raised the issue seeking an end to the colonial regime by moving a call-to-attention motion in the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly.

As per records Ramchandra Laxmanji had been appointed as caretaker in 1871- (British Era) to build protection walls so as to ensure blockage of water in the city. In lieu of this service, farmers had to hand over 1/3 of their agri-produce. In 1945 the responsibility of protection was handed over to the Estate Investment Company, which went on to become a superior holder in respect of lands in the records of the three revenue villages.

After a dispute that cropped-up out of mutation entries the name of the company was removed from the occupant column of record of rights and was entered in the other rights column. But this was only for a brief period. The then District Collector, Thane passed an order on 5, September, 2008 in favour of the company directing its name to be entered in the column of occupant in the 7/12 land extract record.

“The very demand of NOC’s from a private company itself defeats the objective of the deemed conveyance drive. In response to my query raised in the house in December, 2023 the revenue minister had assured me to do the needful, however nothing moved ahead. It seems the twin-city is still under the colonial regime.” said Sarnaik.

There are hundreds of housing societies in the twin-city which lack deemed conveyance and are still registered under the names of the developers or landlords, the additional burden of procuring NOC’s from the private firm deprives the actual flat owners from benefits of future development.

About Calling Attention Motions:

As per provisions under 105 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules, a member may, with the previous permission of the Speaker, call the attention of a minister to any matter of urgent public importance and the minister may make a brief statement or ask for time to make a statement at a later hour or date.