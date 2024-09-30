Maharashtra: Shinde Govt Declares Cow As 'Rajya Mata' Ahead Of Assembly Polls

File image

Ahead of the Assembly elections later this year, the Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order declaring cow as 'Rajya Mata'.

The Mahayuti govt took the decision citing the cultural importance of cows in India and its traditions.

In the official order, the government said that cows have been an important part of the Indian tradition and hold a spiritual, scientific and military significance since time immemorial.

In the official notification, the Shinde govt stated, “Since ancient times, cows have had a unique importance in the daily life of human beings. Considering the religious, scientific and economic importance of cows since Vedic times, they are called "Kamdhenu". Different indigenous breeds of cows are found in different parts of the state. , day by day the number of Indigenous cows is decreasing drastically. Indigenous cow's milk has more nutritional value in the human diet. The milk of native cows is a complete food as it contains important nutrients for the human body's nutrition.”

“Considering the place of indigenous cow milk in the human diet, the use of panchagava in Ayurveda therapy and the importance of indigenous cow dung and cow urine in organic farming, the decrease in the number of indigenous cows is becoming a matter of concern.

Taking the above background into consideration, the matter of declaring the country cow as "Rajyamata - Gomata" was under the consideration of the government in order to motivate the herdsmen to rear country cows,” the letter added.

As per reports, the Maharashtra cabinet has decided to implement a subsidy scheme of Rs 50 per day for the rearing of indigenous cows.

Since the Goshalas could not afford it due to their low income, the decision was taken to strengthen them.

This scheme will be implemented online by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission. Each district will have a District Goshala Verification Committee.

“According to the 20th animal census in 2019, the number of indigenous cows has been found to be as low as 46,13,632. This number has decreased by 20.69 per cent compared to the 19th census,” stated the Mahayuti govt.

“Taking into account the position of Indigenous cows in Indian culture since Vedic times, the usefulness of Indigenous cows' milk in the human diet, Ayurveda therapy, panchagavya treatment methods and the important place of Indigenous cows' dung and cow urine in organic farming systems, it was approved to declare Indigenous cows as "Rajya Mata" henceforth,” the official letter further stated.