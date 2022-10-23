e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Shinde camp and BJP take a dig at Uddhav Thackeray's visit to rain-affected Aurangabad and Pandharpur

Maharashtra: Shinde camp and BJP take a dig at Uddhav Thackeray's visit to rain-affected Aurangabad and Pandharpur

Terming his visit as an event, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesman and industry minister Uday Samant said that the photographers will take due care to project Thackeray’s larger than life image

Sanjay JogUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
Follow us on

Barely few hours after Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to the rain hit Aurangabad and Pandharpur, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesman and industry minister Uday Samant in a statement addressed to the citizens of Maharashtra said the state government is committed to protect the interest of the farmers and provide necessary help.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray demands declaration of wet drought, financial aid to farmers hit hard...
article-image

Samant listed out the Shinde Fadnavis government’s slew of decisions including providing Rs 50000 as an incentive to the farmers who repay their short term crop loans regularly, waiver of loans taken from the Land Development Bank, provide financial assistance double than what is applicable under the NDRF norms and increasing the limit to 3 hectare from 2 hectare for providing financial assistance to the farmers hit by the damage caused by nature’s fury.

‘’Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena is capable of taking care of the farmers as in a true sense the Shiv Sena which wipes off the tears of farmers (Baliraja) and the Shiv Sainiks are with the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde. We are aware that the Baliraja is the breadwinner of all of us. We are taking care of farmers now and will do so in future also,’’ said Samant.

Samant took a dig at Thackeray’s visit for two hours after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Terming his visit as an event, Samant said that the photographers will take due care to project Thackeray’s larger than life image.

‘’In an attempt to gain publicity in the luxury visit/event, Uddhavji will pursue his photography hobby and organise an exhibition for the same after arriving at Mumbai,’’ he claimed.

On the other hand, BJP also sought reply from Thackeray, about lack of fulfilment of promises made to the farmers affected by heavy rains and floods by him, as the Chief Minister during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve claimed that Thackeray did nothing while in power.

‘’In the last two and a half years, Mr Uddhav Thackeray did not go to Mantralaya and did not travel in the state but had worked sitting at home. We told them that unless the head of the state goes to the people, he will know the sufferings of the people. However, he (Mr Thackeray) was busy implementing ''my family my responsibility’’ principle,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spokesperson and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe hailed Thackeray’s visit and his interaction with the farmers affected by the heavy rains and floods.

‘’Today’s visit will certainly give moral support to the farmers who are in distress and instill confidence among them. It also reiterated that Mr Thackeray has been standing with the farmers in good times and bad times too,’’ she said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: DRI arrests 3 for smuggling amphetamine worth Rs 15 cr

Mumbai: DRI arrests 3 for smuggling amphetamine worth Rs 15 cr

Fire-related incidents in Mumbai skyrocket during Diwali. Here's how you can celebrate safely

Fire-related incidents in Mumbai skyrocket during Diwali. Here's how you can celebrate safely

Thane: 46-year-old man whose body was found in Kalwa creek on Saturday identified as a car dealer

Thane: 46-year-old man whose body was found in Kalwa creek on Saturday identified as a car dealer

Maharashtra: Shinde camp and BJP take a dig at Uddhav Thackeray's visit to rain-affected Aurangabad...

Maharashtra: Shinde camp and BJP take a dig at Uddhav Thackeray's visit to rain-affected Aurangabad...

Thane: 50 volunteers assemble to clear 350 kgs of waste from Yeoor forest

Thane: 50 volunteers assemble to clear 350 kgs of waste from Yeoor forest