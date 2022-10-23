Maharashtra: Shinde camp and BJP take a dig at Uddhav Thackeray's visit to rain-affected Aurangabad and Pandharpur

Barely few hours after Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to the rain hit Aurangabad and Pandharpur, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena spokesman and industry minister Uday Samant in a statement addressed to the citizens of Maharashtra said the state government is committed to protect the interest of the farmers and provide necessary help.

Samant listed out the Shinde Fadnavis government’s slew of decisions including providing Rs 50000 as an incentive to the farmers who repay their short term crop loans regularly, waiver of loans taken from the Land Development Bank, provide financial assistance double than what is applicable under the NDRF norms and increasing the limit to 3 hectare from 2 hectare for providing financial assistance to the farmers hit by the damage caused by nature’s fury.

‘’Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena is capable of taking care of the farmers as in a true sense the Shiv Sena which wipes off the tears of farmers (Baliraja) and the Shiv Sainiks are with the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde. We are aware that the Baliraja is the breadwinner of all of us. We are taking care of farmers now and will do so in future also,’’ said Samant.

Samant took a dig at Thackeray’s visit for two hours after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Terming his visit as an event, Samant said that the photographers will take due care to project Thackeray’s larger than life image.

‘’In an attempt to gain publicity in the luxury visit/event, Uddhavji will pursue his photography hobby and organise an exhibition for the same after arriving at Mumbai,’’ he claimed.

On the other hand, BJP also sought reply from Thackeray, about lack of fulfilment of promises made to the farmers affected by heavy rains and floods by him, as the Chief Minister during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve claimed that Thackeray did nothing while in power.

‘’In the last two and a half years, Mr Uddhav Thackeray did not go to Mantralaya and did not travel in the state but had worked sitting at home. We told them that unless the head of the state goes to the people, he will know the sufferings of the people. However, he (Mr Thackeray) was busy implementing ''my family my responsibility’’ principle,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spokesperson and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe hailed Thackeray’s visit and his interaction with the farmers affected by the heavy rains and floods.

‘’Today’s visit will certainly give moral support to the farmers who are in distress and instill confidence among them. It also reiterated that Mr Thackeray has been standing with the farmers in good times and bad times too,’’ she said.