Maharashtra: Shahapur-Murbad-Khopoli Highway Work Resumes After Women’s Agitation, Farmers’ Consent

Women protesters and local residents pushed for the resumption of long-delayed highway construction in the Shahapur-Murbad belt | AI Generated File Image

Thane, August 27, 2026: The long-pending work on the Shahapur-Murbad-Patgaon-Khopoli highway has finally gained momentum following an agitation by the Narishakti organisation on August 25.

The protest, held on the occasion of Mangalagauri, appears to have prompted the administration to act, with work on the stalled stretch now reportedly underway.

The highway is a crucial connectivity route for several villages in the Shahapur-Murbad-Patgaon-Khopoli belt. The project had remained incomplete for nearly eight years, causing considerable hardship to residents.

Large potholes, dust, mud during the monsoon and unfinished construction had made commuting difficult for motorists as well as students, farmers, workers and other residents.

Residents had repeatedly submitted memorandums to the administration and followed up on the issue, demanding that the roadwork be completed. However, with the work failing to progress at the expected pace, the Narishakti organisation decided to launch a protest.

On August 25, women from the Nadgaon area staged a three-hour sit-in, drawing support from residents, including men and women, from surrounding villages.

Women from Nadgaon, Bhatpada, Sakharpada, Shirgaon, Lenad, Donghar, Nehroli and Shendrun participated in the agitation and demanded visible action rather than assurances.

Taking note of the seriousness of the protest, Tahsildar Parmeshwar Kasule spoke to the protesting women over the phone. Subsequently, Naib Tahsildar Sadanand Ghute and Police Inspector Vilas Kadam provided the protesters with a written assurance that the highway work would be resumed.

Following the assurance, the agitation was called off. The subsequent commencement of the roadwork has now been welcomed by the Narishakti organisation, with the protesting women expressing satisfaction over the development.

Farmers’ Consent Clears Key Hurdle

An important obstacle concerning land affected by the highway project has also been resolved. Some affected farmers had opposed the construction over demands for compensation.

Following discussions between the administration and the affected farmers, the farmers agreed to allow construction on the existing seven-metre-wide road. The development has cleared the way for work to proceed on the concerned stretch.

According to P.P. Lahane, Executive Engineer, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the affected farmers had expected compensation, which had led to resistance to the roadwork. After discussions, they agreed to the construction of the existing seven-metre-wide road, removing the hurdle to further work.

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Once completed, the highway is expected to improve connectivity between Shahapur, Murbad, Karjat and Khopoli, besides benefiting surrounding villages.

Better connectivity is likely to ease the transportation of agricultural produce, improve students’ daily commute and provide relief to workers, businesses and commercial vehicles using the route.

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