Maharashtra: ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’ Gets Record-Breaking Response With Over 1.07 Lakh Registrations; 50 Winners To Receive ₹5 Crore

Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced the response to the challenge, which aims to turn innovative ideas into implementable projects | IANS

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’, a multi-state innovation competition organised through the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, has received an unprecedented response from students, youth, aspiring entrepreneurs and researchers.

The application process for the competition concluded at midnight on October 31, with a total of 1,07,603 participants registering for the challenge. Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha informed that the competition, which provides a platform for young people to showcase their innovative ideas, has received a record-breaking response.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha says, “When we launched the Seva First Innovation Challenge, we expected to receive 10,000 applications from Maharashtra. However, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, innovation has gained tremendous popularity in the state, and people have immense faith in this initiative. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Innovation and Skill Department at the national level, a new enthusiasm has emerged among India's youth. We received 71,000 applications from Maharashtra alone..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2026

Over 1.07 Lakh Registrations

A total of 1,07,603 participants registered for the competition from the Maharashtra Zone, which includes Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Of these, 79,162 teams participated, while 32,298 participants completed their profiles.

Additionally, 6,192 women and 4,549 participants below the age of 18 registered for the competition. A total of 21,550 participants registered under the General Category, and participants submitted an overall 16,057 innovative ideas.

Innovations Across 10 Major Sectors

Through this competition, innovative solutions will be developed to address challenges across 10 major sectors: Agriculture; Law and Order; Women and Child Welfare; Urban Development; Healthcare and Medical Services; Defence; Sustainability (Energy, Climate and related sectors); Infrastructure and Transportation; Emerging Technologies (Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and other technologies); and Education and Employability. Each major sector comprises five sub-sectors, making a total of 50 sub-sectors from which the winners will be selected.

The 50 winners of the competition will each receive a work order worth ₹10 lakh. A total fund of ₹5 crore will be made available for this purpose. This will ensure that young people’s ideas are not limited to awards alone but also receive an opportunity for actual implementation.

The competition has been organised with the objective of providing an appropriate platform for young people’s creativity, encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs and promoting the implementation of socially beneficial innovations, informed Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

“The overwhelming response received by the ‘Seva First Innovation Challenge’ is a testament to the creativity and entrepreneurial potential of our youth. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we are working towards making Maharashtra the ‘Innovation Capital’ of the country.

“The 50 winners of this competition will each receive work orders worth ₹10 lakh, amounting to a total of ₹5 crore. The primary objective of this initiative is to provide financial support to young people’s ideas and create opportunities for their actual implementation. We are committed to encouraging our youth to become entrepreneurs and innovators who create employment opportunities rather than merely seek jobs,” informed Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Initiatives To Empower Young Innovators

Several important initiatives are being implemented by the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation to empower the youth of Maharashtra in the fields of innovation, entrepreneurship and self-employment.

1. CM MahaFund Scheme: With the objective of making Maharashtra the capital of innovation, the scheme envisages providing collateral-free loans ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh at very low interest rates to a select one lakh young individuals from among 30 lakh innovators. Along with this, aspiring entrepreneurs and young innovators will also receive expert guidance to help them establish their own startups.

2. Short-Term Courses: With the objective of equipping young people with modern technological skills and creating employment opportunities, various short-term courses are being offered free of cost at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). These include modern, employment-oriented skills such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Drone Technology, Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology, Solar Energy, Green Hydrogen, Internet of Things (IoT), Additive Manufacturing, Mobile Repair and Technician Courses, and Social Media Influencer training.

3. New-Age Courses: Modern technology-based new-age courses are being introduced in Government Industrial Training Institutes in a phased manner. These include Solar Technician (Electrical), Electric Vehicle Mechanic, Drone Technician, Additive Manufacturing Technician (3D Printing), AI Programming Assistant, and Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing. Through these courses, students will get an opportunity to acquire skills related to future technologies.

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4. State-Level Coordination Body: State-level coordination bodies are being established to create coordination among various government and non-government organisations working in the field of innovation across the state. The objective is to provide broader direction to the activities of these organisations, strengthen mutual cooperation and further develop Maharashtra’s innovation ecosystem.

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