'Maharashtra Govt Positive About Adopting Haryana Model For Contractual Workers,' Says Minister Akash Fundkar |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government is positive about implementing the Haryana model for contractual workers in the state, Labour Minister Akash Fundkar said on Tuesday.

Government Awaits Labour Commissioner-Led Committee's Report

He said the government would take further action based on the recommendations of a committee appointed under the chairmanship of the Labour Commissioner. The committee's report is awaited.

Fundkar was speaking at a meeting with representatives of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) at Mantralaya, where various issues concerning workers were discussed.

BMS Representatives To Meet CM Devendra Fadnavis Over ESI Issues

The minister also said a meeting between BMS representatives and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be arranged to discuss issues related to the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme.

He assured the representatives that the government would take positive decisions on various welfare schemes for domestic workers and the proposed schemes for construction workers under the new labour laws.

BMS national secretary Anil Dumane and state president Kiran Milgir were present at the meeting.

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