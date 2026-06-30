Maharashtra Sets Up Panel To Study Extension Of OPD Hours In Government Hospitals

Maharashtra has formed a high-level committee to examine extending OPD hours in government medical college hospitals | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 30: In a move aimed at improving access to specialist healthcare and reducing the burden on emergency departments, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra, has constituted a high-level committee to examine the feasibility of extending Outpatient Department (OPD) service hours in government medical college hospitals.

Committee To Assess Feasibility

At present, OPDs in most government hospitals function from 8 am to 12 noon. After this period, patients seeking treatment for routine ailments are largely dependent on 24x7 casualty departments, which are primarily designed to handle emergencies and critical cases. As a result, specialist consultations for non-emergency patients often become difficult after regular OPD hours.

According to the order issued by the DMER, the newly formed committee has been entrusted with studying the operational, administrative and manpower requirements for extending OPD timings. The panel will assess the feasibility of providing specialist outpatient services beyond the existing schedule and recommend a suitable model for implementation.

Senior Officials On Panel

The committee is headed by Dr Sudhir Medhekar, Joint Director (Medical), DMER. Among its members are Dr Raj Gajbhiye, Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur; Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, Dean of Grant Government Medical College and Sir J. J. Group of Hospitals, Mumbai; and Dr Sanjay Surase, Professor of Pathology and Medical Superintendent at Sir J. J. Group of Hospitals.

The panel also includes senior nursing administrators, officials from the DMER, and representatives of the Maharashtra State Medical Teachers' Association and the MARD Association.

The committee has been directed to submit its report, along with detailed recommendations, to the Directorate at the earliest.

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Proposal Aims To Improve Access

If implemented, the proposal could significantly improve access to specialist consultations for patients unable to visit hospitals during morning hours, reduce unnecessary crowding in casualty departments, and enhance the overall efficiency of government healthcare services across Maharashtra.

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