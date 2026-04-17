Maharashtra Set For Major Lok Sabha Boost, To Gain 24 More Lok Sabha Seats Post Delimitation |

In a significant development for Maharashtra’s political landscape, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the state is expected to gain substantially from the upcoming delimitation exercise. Speaking during a parliamentary debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Shah dismissed claims that southern states would lose out, calling such concerns misleading.

As per the proposed plans, Maharashtra’s Lok Sabha representation could increase from the current 48 seats to 72. This marks a sharp 50 per cent rise and reinforces the state’s position as the second largest contributor to the Lower House after Uttar Pradesh.

Women’s reservation to reshape representation

The expansion is closely tied to the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill, which aims to reserve one-third of seats for women. In Maharashtra, this could translate to around 24 seats being reserved for female candidates, potentially reshaping the state’s political dynamics and improving gender representation.

The move is also aligned with the broader plan to expand the total strength of the Lok Sabha to between 816 and 850 seats, based on the 2011 population data.

Shah rejects regional imbalance concerns

Addressing criticism from southern states, Shah asserted that every region stands to gain from delimitation. He cited projected increases in seats across states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, emphasising that the exercise is designed to ensure fair representation.

For Maharashtra, the numbers signal both opportunity and influence. With an additional 24 seats, the state is expected to play an even more decisive role in national politics, particularly in coalition scenarios and policy shaping.

A shift in political weight

The proposed changes highlight a broader shift in India’s electoral structure, where population based representation will drive parliamentary strength. For Maharashtra, this means not just more seats, but greater responsibility in shaping the country’s legislative future.