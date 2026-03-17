Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctors Flag Stipend Delays, DA Discrepancies And Policy Gaps

Senior resident doctors in Maharashtra raise concerns over delayed stipends, DA issues and inconsistent policies | Representational image

Mumba, March 17: The Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctors Association (MSRDA) has raised serious concerns over irregular stipend disbursement and non-implementation of the revised Dearness Allowance (DA) for Senior Resident Doctors across government medical colleges in the state.

In a formal representation to the Commissioner of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), the association highlighted multiple administrative and financial issues affecting doctors.

Stipend discrepancies and pending arrears highlighted

According to MSRDA, under the 5th Pay Commission, DA was revised from 466% to 474%, increasing the approved stipend to approximately Rs 99,000 per month. However, several colleges continue to disburse lower amounts without incorporating the revised DA, resulting in financial discrepancies and pending arrears. The association has demanded timely stipend payments, uniform implementation of revised pay, and immediate clearance of dues.

Call for uniform leave policy

MSRDA also flagged the absence of a uniform leave policy, urging authorities to provide at least 12 casual leaves and 20 special leaves annually, in line with guidelines of the National Medical Commission.

Concerns over biometric attendance system

Concerns were also raised over biometric attendance failures. In institutions such as Government Medical College Mumbai, administrations reportedly insist on biometric records even when systems malfunction.

MSRDA stated that rejecting attendance certified by Heads of Departments undermines institutional credibility and doctors’ integrity. It further questioned mandatory biometric attendance on Sundays and bank holidays, calling it impractical.

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Demand for statewide directives

The association has urged the Directorate of Medical Education and Research to issue clear statewide directives to resolve these issues, emphasising that Senior Resident Doctors are vital to Maharashtra’s tertiary healthcare system and deserve fair and consistent working conditions.

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