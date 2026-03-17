Maharashtra Makes Anomaly Scans Mandatory For Pregnant Women To Curb Infant Deaths

Maharashtra mandates anomaly scans for pregnant women to detect birth defects early and reduce infant mortality | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 17: In a significant move to reduce infant deaths caused by congenital abnormalities, the state government has made anomaly scans mandatory for pregnant women between 18 and 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The directive, issued by the Public Health Department, aims to ensure early detection of birth defects through sonography, enabling timely medical intervention.

Mandatory scans to enable early detection

According to the order, all eligible and high-risk pregnant women in the state must undergo the anomaly scan during this crucial period of pregnancy.

The initiative focuses on identifying potential abnormalities in the fetus at an early stage so that appropriate medical decisions can be taken without delay. Health officials believe that early diagnosis can play a key role in reducing infant mortality linked to congenital conditions.

Free tests in government hospitals, private sector included

The government has announced that the test will be available free of cost in government hospitals under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Programme. At the same time, private hospitals and sonography centres have also been directed to ensure compliance, as nearly half of prenatal and postnatal services are conducted in the private sector.

Authorities have stressed that the procedure must strictly follow the provisions of the PCPNDT Act to prevent misuse, particularly for sex determination.

Rising infant deaths linked to congenital conditions

Health department data indicates that congenital abnormalities have emerged as a major contributor to infant deaths in recent years. During 2023–24, around 6.34 per cent of infant deaths were linked to such conditions, while in 2024–25 the figure rose to approximately 6.59 per cent, highlighting a growing concern for public health authorities.

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Experts highlight importance of timely diagnosis

According to Dr Tushar Palwe, Medical Superintendent of Kama Hospital, nearly one in every 44 babies born in India is affected by a congenital defect. These include abnormalities related to the nervous system, musculoskeletal system, heart, digestive organs, and genitourinary system.

He emphasised that timely anomaly scans can help detect serious conditions early, allowing doctors to provide proper counselling and guide families on further treatment or medical decisions.

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