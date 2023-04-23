Maharashtra sees gradual rise in Covid cases, experts recommend treatment with Metformin & Paxlovid tablets

PTI

In the past week, Maharashtra experienced a gradual increase in new Covid-19 cases, but towards the end of the week, the numbers slightly decreased. On April 20th, the state reported the highest number of cases, reaching 111,3, while on April 17th, the state recorded 505 new cases.

As of Saturday, the state's Covid-19 tally has risen to 81,61,349, with a death toll of 1,48,502, as per a health department bulletin. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.10%.

Data from the latest health bulletin

According to the latest state health bulletin, since January 1st, 84 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra. Of these, 72.62% of deaths occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, while 81% had comorbidities, and 12% did not have any comorbidity.

The number of deaths remained stable throughout the week. The dominant variant of Covid-19 in the state is currently Omicron XBB.1.16, with 681 confirmed cases and five deaths reported.

Experts recommend Metformin and Paxlovid tablets in hospitals

As the state recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases, experts on the newly formed state Covid-19 Task Group have advised that patients with Covid-19 be treated with Metformin and Paxlovid tablets in hospitals.

The Centre has written to eight states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive measures to control any emerging spread of the virus. The Union health secretary has emphasized the importance of curtailing the spread of the infection as the pandemic is far from over.