Maharashtra Sees Dowry Cases Dip To 138 In 2025; Minister Pankaj Bhoyar Urges MLAs To Stay Vigilant

Mumbai: Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar on Monday urged legislators in Maharashtra to remain vigilant and regularly follow up on dowry-related cases in their constituencies to ensure effective implementation of laws aimed at curbing the social evil.

Congress MLAs Highlight Heavy Financial Burden

The issue was raised in the state Assembly through a calling attention motion by Congress MLAs Jyoti Gaikwad, Amin Patel and Aslam Shaikh, along with Sanjay Meshram. During the discussion, members pointed out that despite strict legal provisions, the practice of dowry continues in several rural and tribal areas. They said demands for cash, gold and vehicles such as two-wheelers and four-wheelers place a heavy financial burden on the families of brides, sometimes pushing them into distress and even leading to suicides.

Legislators emphasised the need for stricter implementation of laws and wider public awareness to discourage the practice. They also called for prompt registration and investigation of complaints related to dowry harassment.

Data Reveals Dowry Cases Drop from 172 in 2021 to 138 in 2025

Responding to the discussion, Bhoyar informed the House that dowry-related offences in the state have shown a declining trend in recent years due to strengthened enforcement and awareness efforts by the government. According to official data shared by the minister, 172 cases were registered in 2021, followed by 180 cases in 2022. The number fell to 170 in 2023, 139 in 2024 and 138 in 2025.

He said the state is implementing provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act through the Maharashtra Dowry Prohibition Rules, 2003, notified by the Women and Child Development Department. Dowry prohibition officers have been appointed at the state, district and taluka levels to monitor complaints and ensure action.

Bhoyar added that mechanisms such as women helplines, Bharosa cells, vigilance committees and special police investigation teams have been established to deal with complaints of dowry harassment and domestic violence. A dedicated police wing headed by an officer of additional director general rank also works to prevent crimes against women and children.

Anti-Dowry Day and District Panels

The minister said district-level committees headed by collectors regularly review cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and coordinate action against dowry practices. He also noted that November 26 is observed as Anti-Dowry Day in the state, followed by Anti-Dowry Week from November 26 to December 2, during which awareness programmes are organised.

Several members raised concerns about delays in justice and underreporting of cases. Gaikwad sought district-wise data on dowry harassment and dowry deaths and asked about the duration of police investigations. Congress leader Nitin Raut said victims often hesitate to approach police stations and suggested fast-tracking such cases.

Bhoyar assured the House that the government would examine the suggestions made by legislators and strengthen efforts to curb dowry harassment. He emphasised that eliminating the practice requires active participation from society as well as continued vigilance by public representatives.

