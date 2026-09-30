Maharashtra Seeks Centre’s Support For Farmers Amid Rainfall Deficit, Demands ₹1,000 Crore For Mechanisation And Irrigation |

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne has sought special measures from the Centre to help farmers cope with the impact of deficient and uneven rainfall and prepare for the upcoming rabi season.

Bharne Urges Early Centre Visit To Assess Ground Situation

Bharne raised the state’s concerns at the National Agriculture Conference–Rabi Campaign 2026, chaired by Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He requested Chouhan to undertake an early field visit to Maharashtra and assess the situation by interacting with farmers and visiting their fields.

The Agriculture Minister said rain-fed farmers were likely to face a shortage of soil moisture during the rabi season. Farmers should therefore be given timely advice on crop selection based on available water and soil moisture. He said production of gram, wheat, rabi jowar, safflower and various oilseeds could be affected by the prevailing conditions.

Bharne also urged the Centre not to rely solely on satellite imagery for estimating crop yields under the crop insurance scheme this year. He said some crops appeared green despite prolonged breaks in rainfall, but their actual yield potential was adversely affected. The ground-level crop condition should therefore be taken into account while assessing losses.

₹500 crore each for mechanisation, micro-irrigation

Bharne sought an additional allocation of ₹500 crore for agricultural mechanisation in Maharashtra. The funds would help make the Broad Bed Furrow (BBF) system available to a larger number of farmers.

He also sought ₹500 crore for micro-irrigation, stressing that efficient use of available water would be particularly important amid the prevailing weather conditions.

10 lakh rabi jowar seed kits

The state has sought approval for 10 lakh rabi jowar seed mini-kits for the upcoming season. Bharne said the initiative would help increase jowar production while also ensuring fodder availability for livestock.

He underlined the need for farmer-centric and sustainable agricultural planning, saying that a strong agricultural sector was essential for the prosperity of farmers and rural communities.

Chouhan called for closer coordination between the Centre and states under a “Team Agriculture” approach. He said regular virtual review meetings with states would be held every month. State-level agricultural teams will include agriculture ministers and secretaries, agricultural universities, ICAR institutions, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, ATMA, FPOs, progressive farmers, processors, exporters and central government nodal officers.

Monthly meetings will also be held at the district level with the participation of relevant departments, scientists, banks and farmers. Chouhan directed states to follow a fixed schedule for preparations for both the kharif and rabi seasons.

‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ from October 22

Chouhan called for the nationwide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ from October 22 to November 30 to promote soil health and environmental protection. The campaign will focus on balanced fertiliser use based on soil health cards, maintaining soil fertility and protecting beneficial insects.

He also stressed crop selection based on soil moisture and water availability, use of improved seeds, pest and disease management, wider access to Kisan Credit Cards and transparent crop-cutting experiments under the crop insurance scheme.

Chouhan called for strict action against the misuse of pesticides and urged states to promote natural farming, integrated farming systems and crop diversification on a mission mode.

He said the Centre was also focusing on post-harvest management, scientific storage and stronger market linkages to ensure remunerative prices for farmers. He said 100% government procurement of tur, urad and masoor at minimum support prices and payment within 48 hours were being pursued.

The Centre was also working to expand exports of Indian agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables and foodgrains, by tapping international markets, he said.

According to Chouhan, India's agricultural growth rate had risen from 3% after 2015 to 4.5%, while the average annual increase in foodgrain production had risen from 40 lakh tonnes to 84 lakh tonnes. Rabi foodgrain production increased by 205 lakh tonnes between 2023-24 and 2025-26, he said.

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