Maharashtra Launches Maha Rozgar Melava Across Konkan And Nashik, CM Devendra Fadnavis Stresses Skills For Global Jobs |

Mumbai: Education must go hand in hand with skill development, training and employment to make India’s youth employable. Merely obtaining a degree is not enough. Continuous upskilling and acquiring new skills in line with emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors and quantum computing is the need of the hour. There is a significant demand for skilled manpower in more than 28 countries across the world, and the Maharashtra Government is working to provide the state’s youth with employment opportunities at the international level, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Education Alone Not Enough Without Skills, Says Fadnavis

The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Maha Rozgar Melava, organised by the Department of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, across all districts of the Konkan and Nashik divisions. The programme was launched online today in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Smt. Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) Women’s University. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended his best wishes to the employment drive through a video message.

Employment, Training And Education Key To Developed India Vision

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over appointment letters to Sahida Paramanik, appointed by Kreva Capital Services Private Limited, Belapur, and Kanti Shambhu Chavan, appointed by Kreva Capital Services Private Limited, Kurla. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the employment drive is being organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He expressed hope that the employment drive would provide maximum employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth of the Konkan and Nashik divisions. The Chief Minister said that education, training and employment are the three essential pillars for fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India. The principles of Antyodaya and Integral Humanism propounded by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay focus on the development of the last person in society. The government is working on the basis of these principles.

Free Pre-Employment Training Provided To Youth

He further said that creating human resources through education, training and employment is one of the most important priorities for the country and will form the foundation for building a developed India by 2047. The vision of an India free from poverty, unemployment and disease can be achieved by strengthening the system around these three pillars. Around 65 per cent of India’s population comprises working-age youth. While industries require skilled manpower, young people need employment opportunities. Employment fairs are serving as an important link between the two. Youth must continuously acquire new skills in response to changing technologies, he added.

Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that today is a historic day for Maharashtra. Employment fairs are being organised simultaneously at 418 locations across the Konkan and Nashik divisions, with more than one lakh young men and women connected to the initiative. “This is not merely an initiative involving 418 employment fairs. It is the beginning of a larger effort to connect Maharashtra’s youth with employment opportunities. The principles of Antyodaya and Integral Humanism given by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay emphasise taking the benefits of development to the last person in society and moving forward together. Guided by these principles, the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the Maharashtra Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Ji are continuously working towards skill development and employment for the youth,” said Shri Lodha.

Minister Lodha further said that the Employment Maha Kumbh is only the beginning and not the end. “Our efforts will continue until every young man and woman in Maharashtra gets an opportunity for employment or self-employment. Connecting Maharashtra’s youth with skills, opportunities and employment is our priority.” He said that, as per the Chief Minister’s guidance, the initiative is not restricted to ITI students. At least three smaller employment fairs are being organised in every taluka for youth from all educational and professional backgrounds. To ensure that young people are better prepared for employment, seven-day free pre-employment training has also been provided. So far, 61,000 young men and women have undergone this training.

Higher Education Department Works On Graduate Employment

More than one lakh youth have registered for the employment drive. The government will continue its efforts until at least 70 per cent of participating youth are connected with employment or self-employment opportunities, Minister Lodha said. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said that the Higher and Technical Education Department is working alongside the Skill Development Department to create employment avenues corresponding to the number of graduates entering the workforce. Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal said that Maharashtra has established itself as one of Asia’s leading investment destinations and as the country’s startup capital. He added that the government is preparing to provide youth with the necessary language and skill training and facilitate their employment abroad wherever opportunities are available. The programme was attended by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Verma, SNDT Women’s University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Hemlata Bagla, Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Apoorva Palkar, Maharashtra State Skill Development Society Chief Executive Officer and Commissioner Dr. Amit Saini, Mumbai City District Collector Aanchal Goyal, senior officials from various departments and thousands of students who participated both physically and online from across Maharashtra.

More than 400 Employment Fairs across Konkan and Nashik

Employment fairs have been organised across 12 districts in the Konkan and Nashik divisions. More than 1,500 employers and over one lakh job-seeking youth have registered for the Employment Maha Kumbh so far. Participating employers have registered demand for more than 25,000 vacant employment positions.Candidates and employers have been coordinated through educational institutions, colleges, Government Industrial Training Institutes, local administrations and other organisations at the district level. The initiative has received support from district administrations, the Higher and Technical Education Department, Labour Department, Industries Department, Marketing Department, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, universities and industry associations.

Special Focus on Women’s Employment Participation

A dedicated employment fair was organised for women to encourage greater participation of women in employment. The special fair brought together industries, companies and establishments from the services sector offering employment opportunities to women.A total of 36 employers participated in the initiative. Stalls providing information about various government schemes and programmes aimed at promoting self-employment were also made available for women.

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