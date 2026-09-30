Maharashtra Plans ₹1 Land Allocation For OBC Welfare Facilities, Proposes ₹300 Crore Support For Mahajyoti And Hostels

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | IANS

The Maharashtra government has directed officials to immediately submit a proposal to make land owned by the Revenue Department and other government departments available at a nominal rate of ₹1 for facilities aimed at the overall development of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community and its students.

OBC Welfare Proposals Reviewed At Cabinet Panel Meeting

The direction was issued by Revenue Minister and chairman of the OBC Cabinet Sub-Committee Chandrashekhar Bawankule at the committee’s fifth meeting held at Mantralaya on Monday. The meeting discussed 12 issues related to the welfare and development of the OBC community.

Bawankule directed officials to ensure that proposals discussed in previous meetings are processed without delay. He said administrative delays in implementing decisions concerning OBC welfare would not be tolerated and directed departments to give OBCs facilities and funds on the same lines as those provided to other communities.

Overseas Scholarships And Suicide Cases To Be Considered

He also directed that at least two proposals should be placed for approval at every meeting of the sub-committee. The proposal for overseas scholarships for OBC students should be sent for immediate approval, while a proposal concerning 16 persons from the OBC community who died by suicide should be placed before the next meeting for consideration.

Bawankule further directed officials to submit proposals for a ₹300-crore allocation to the Mahajyoti institute, hostel schemes and VJNT/SBC-related initiatives for approval.

Ministers Raise Demands For OBC Development Measures

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik demanded that the entire pending backlog of OBC vacancies in government services be filled immediately. He also stressed the need for adequate funds for welfare schemes for the community.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal sought facilities for the OBC Development Corporation on the lines of the Annasaheb Patil Economic Backward Development Corporation. He proposed establishing a ‘Krantijyoti Mahatma Phule Samata Bhavan’ on the lines of BARTI and suggested a ₹200-crore allocation for the initiative. He also called for funding for performances of Mahatma Phule’s play Tritiya Ratna across Maharashtra.

Environment Minister Pankaja Munde suggested producing a film based on the inspiring life of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Officials informed the meeting that the government was planning several programmes to mark the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Phule, including publication of a comprehensive book on his life and work, a grand tableau, a calendar based on his life and a special marathon in Nagpur.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Ganesh Naik, Gulabrao Patil, Pankaja Munde, Atul Save and senior officials from various departments.

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