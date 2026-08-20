Maharashtra Secures ₹5,480.93 Crore Investment Through 73 Projects | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Industries have signed MoUs worth Rs 5,480.93 crore with the Maharashtra government, with 73 projects expected to generate 4,413 jobs in Raigad district, Guardian Minister Bharat Sheth Gogawale said at the Raigad District Investment Conference 2026 held in Alibag on Wednesday.

The investment commitments are aimed at strengthening the district’s industrial base while creating employment opportunities for local youth. Gogawale said the government would extend infrastructure and other support not only to large projects but also to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Along with large projects, micro, small and medium industries will also be provided all necessary facilities and support. Our objective is to ensure that investment translates into employment and local economic growth,” Gogawale said.

Support for entrepreneurs

The minister also highlighted the ‘Udyog Setu’ initiative launched to address grievances faced by entrepreneurs. Under the initiative, online meetings are held on the second Friday of every month from 9 am to 11 am, with senior officials from MIDC, MSEDCL, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the Labour Department participating to resolve issues directly.

Raigad currently has more than two lakh registered micro, small and medium enterprises, providing employment to over six lakh people, according to the district administration. The district has also exceeded its targets under the Chief Minister’s Employment Generation Programme for two consecutive years, 2024-25 and 2025-26, and has been awarded a special certificate of appreciation by Industries Minister Uday Samant.

The district has nine MIDC industrial estates, three cooperative industrial estates and 19 mega projects, apart from more than 200 major industries, including JSW, Tata Steel and Sudarshan Chemical Industries.

Raigad leads in exports

Raigad has emerged as the state’s top district in annual exports, recording exports worth Rs 51,809 crore in 2025-26. This was a 21.27 per cent increase over the previous year. Chemicals, meat, iron and steel, electronics, pharmaceuticals and marine products account for a major share of the exports, with the products being shipped to countries including the US, UAE, Vietnam, Italy, China and the UK.

Under the One District One Product initiative, marine products and iron and steel products are being promoted. The GI tags awarded to Alibag’s white onion and Pen’s Ganesh idols have also strengthened the district’s identity in international markets.

Infrastructure and industrial clusters

The government has sanctioned Rs 23 crore for road and sewage infrastructure in the Panvel industrial estate and Rs 12.44 crore for an express power feeder at Kamothe. An Rs 8.10-crore bamboo cluster has also been approved for Murud.

New clusters for Ganesh idol manufacturing and fish processing in Pen, engineering industries in Panvel, and readymade garments and bamboo products in Mahad have been proposed.

The conference was attended by MLA Mahendra Dalvi, District Collector Kishan Jawale, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Neha Bhosale, Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal and representatives of various industrial associations and government agencies.

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Previous investments begin production

Gogawale said previous investment summits had also begun yielding results. Seven of the 17 projects announced during the 2024 Investor Summit and 29 of the 52 projects announced during the 2025 summit have commenced production.

The latest investment commitments, he said, would further accelerate Raigad’s industrial development and create new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship in the district.

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