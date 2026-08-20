Fishermen's Compensation Issue To Be Resolved Within 2 Months Following TISS Report: Eknath Shinde | X - mieknathshinde

Mumbai: The long-pending issue of compensation for fishermen affected by the Versova-Bandra Sea Link project will be resolved within two months of receiving the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

Shinde said TISS is conducting a detailed study to determine the criteria for compensation to fishermen affected by the project. Once the report is received, the state government will take a positive decision to provide substantial compensation to the affected fishermen within two months.

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Officials discuss compensation issue

A meeting chaired by Shinde was held through videoconferencing to discuss the issue. Fisheries Development Minister Nitesh Rane, Fisheries Department Secretary M. Ramaswamy, MSRDC Managing Director Anilkumar Gaikwad, former MLA Kiran Pawaskar and representatives of fishermen’s organisations attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the issue of fishermen affected by the Coastal Road project who are yet to receive compensation was also raised. Shinde directed the authorities to take necessary action at the earliest.

“The state government stands firmly with the fishing community and is committed to resolving their problems,” Shinde said.

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Infrastructure facilities discussed

The meeting also discussed the ongoing TISS study for determining compensation criteria. Proposals to provide infrastructure facilities such as a jetty, net-fixing facilities and a drying yard in the Juhu-Versova area were also discussed.

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