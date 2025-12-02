Maharashtra SEC Flags 20 Leaders For Model Code Violations In Civic Polls |

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has identified 20 political leaders for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the ongoing municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. The list includes several senior figures from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, raising political temperatures ahead of polling.

Prominent names under scrutiny include Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, and BJP leader Chitra Wagh.

Allegations of Inducement and Threats

According to SEC officials, some leaders are accused of attempting to lure voters through promises such as “Laxmi Darshan,” while others allegedly issued indirect threats, implying that development funds may not be released if voters did not support their party candidates.

“District Collectors have been directed to submit detailed reports on the speeches and statements made by these leaders. Further action will be taken after scrutiny of the reports,” a senior SEC official confirmed.

Controversial Speeches Raise Red Flags

Multiple campaign speeches have triggered concern. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde allegedly stated at a rally that financial control rested with him, suggesting that voters should cooperate to ensure development.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh reportedly told voters to “eat mutton from anyone, but press the lotus button.”

Similarly, Minister Gulabrao Patil allegedly told public gatherings that there was no shortage of resources in the Urban Development Department and hinted at potential benefits in the form of “Laxmi Darshan” on the eve of voting.

SEC Probing Potential MCC Breaches

The SEC is examining whether these remarks amount to inducement or intimidation — both clear violations under the Model Code of Conduct.

The civic election campaign in Maharashtra has been highly charged, with top leaders from the ruling alliance holding multiple rallies across the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior ministers and party chiefs, has been actively campaigning to secure a majority in local bodies.

Video Evidence Collected for Inquiry

Alongside heated rallies, verbal attacks and controversial promises have dominated public discourse. With alliance partners competing against each other in several seats, the campaign atmosphere has grown increasingly confrontational.

The SEC stated that election officials and surveillance teams equipped with video recording devices were present at the rallies where these remarks were made. These recordings, along with eyewitness accounts, will form the primary evidence in the inquiry.

Action Likely After Report Scrutiny

Once the district reports are submitted and verified, the SEC may issue notices, warnings, or initiate legal action, depending on the severity of the violations.

