Maharashtra Scraps Mandatory One-Year MBBS Bond Service, Easing Path To Postgraduate Medical Education

Maharashtra has abolished the mandatory one-year MBBS bond service, providing relief to medical graduates pursuing higher studies and careers | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 23: The Maharashtra government has abolished the mandatory one-year social responsibility service (bond service) for students who complete their MBBS from government, municipal, aided and private unaided medical colleges in the state. The Medical Education Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) to this effect on Thursday.

The decision is expected to provide significant relief to medical graduates, allowing them to pursue postgraduate education and career opportunities without unnecessary delays. The move has also been welcomed by the resident doctors' body, Central MARD.

Reason Behind The Decision

The government said the number of medical colleges and MBBS graduates in Maharashtra has increased substantially over the years, while the number of available posts for mandatory bond service has remained limited.

As a result, many eligible candidates could not be allotted service in time, preventing them from becoming eligible for postgraduate medical admissions due to the non-completion of the bond service.

Keeping these difficulties in mind, the government has decided to abolish the one-year compulsory social responsibility service after MBBS. The decision will particularly benefit candidates who were eligible but had not yet been allotted bond service or were unable to complete it for various reasons.

New Bond Service Rules

Under the new policy, candidates who have not yet been allotted bond service, or who were allotted service but have not joined, will no longer be required to complete the bond period. Similarly, candidates who could not complete the service will not be required to serve the remaining period.

However, candidates who have already started their bond service will have to complete the remaining tenure. Likewise, those who had joined their assigned place of service after allotment through the online portal before the issuance of the Government Resolution will also be required to complete the bond period.

The government has further clarified that no fresh bond service allotments will be made in the future. The online portal developed by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) for bond service allotments will be shut down with immediate effect.

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Penalty Refund Clarified

The GR also states that candidates who had earlier opted out of the bond service by paying the prescribed penalty will not be eligible for a refund of the amount already paid.

The government believes the decision will eliminate unnecessary delays faced by medical graduates in pursuing higher education and advancing their professional careers.

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