NMC Approves 70 Additional MBBS Seats At RIMS Ranchi, Total Intake Rises To 250 | Representative Image

RIMS-Ranchi gets NMC nod to increase MBBS seat count to 250 RIMS-Ranchi gets NMC nod to increase MBBS seat count to 250 Ranchi, Jul 15 (PTI) The National Medical Commission has approved Jharkhand's proposal to add 70 MBBS seats at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences here, taking the total number of undergraduate medical students it can accommodate to 250, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The current MBBS student intake capacity of the medical institute is 180.

The state health department highlighted that the number of MBBS seats for MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur was increased to 150 from 100, to stress that the state government was working towards overhauling the healthcare system at the grassroots level. "We have worked swiftly to remove all shortcomings in the entire health system, including Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)," Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said.

Announcing that the government has got NMC's nod to increase the total number of MBBS seats at RIMS to 250, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Ajay Kumar Singh, said the state government’s objective is to provide Jharkhand's students more opportunities for quality medical education.

"The increase in the number of medical seats is not limited to just raising numbers. Along with it, infrastructure, faculty, modern equipment, laboratories, hostels, and other facilities are also being expanded on par with national standards," he added.

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