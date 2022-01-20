Maharashtra: Schools to reopen for pre-primary to class 12 from January 24 where COVID-19 cases are low

School Education Dept has proposed reopening of schools for pre primary to standard 12 from January 24 where COVID 19 cases are low, says Varsha Gaikwad

Local administration will be empowered to take a decision though schools will have to strictly follow COVID 19 norms & SOPs

Focus to be also laid on stepping up vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff and students from 15-18 year age bracket.

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday approved the school education department's proposal to reopen schools from January 24 for pre-primary (junior and senior KG) and from Classes 1 to 12 in those urban and rural areas where Covid cases are low.

The department has left it to the local administration to take a call on the subject, with the primary concern being the health and security of students. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “The department has submitted a proposal to empower the local administration, including divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and chief executive officers to decide on school reopening. The department expects the CM’s clearance and thereafter, schools will be reopened from January 24.”

This is necessary as the state government had said in its order on December 28 that schools would remain shut till February 15. The decision had then been taken in the wake of the exponential rise in cases in the state.

Gaikwad’s announcement came a day after BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said the civic body was planning to reopen schools from January 27.

“The department has included pre-primary schools in its proposal along with Classes 1 to 12, for reopening from January 24 by strictly following Covid norms and standard operating procedures in areas where the number of cases are low. Besides, parents’ consent is necessary. As decided earlier, the local administration will plan on allowing offline classes in phases, or on alternate days, or with attendance of students with 50 per cent or full capacity. The objective is that the students should get offline education and it should become an interactive exercise,” she noted.

Further, Gaikwad said the department’s focus is also on vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff who have not yet taken their first shot or are not fully vaccinated. The CEOs and education officers have been told to pay attention to complete the vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff at the earliest. The department has also stressed on stepping up vaccination for students in the 15-18 age group.

Minister of State for School Education Bachchu Kadu said that the government would decide on reopening of schools on Thursday after the state cabinet meeting. Kadu’s statement came a day after the state’s paediatric taskforce left the decision to the state government. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope also confirmed that a decision was likely on Thursday.

Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also guardian minister of Mumbai Suburban District said, “In a review meeting this morning with @mybmc and experts of State Task Force for covid, we reviewed the vaccination status for 15-18 years old, along with our preparedness for safe re-opening of educational institutes at the earliest possible, now that cases are steadily declining.”

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:56 PM IST