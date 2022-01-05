Maharashtra: Schools in Raigad dist to be closed till January 31, except class 10 and 12, announces District Collector

The Raigad district collector on Wednesday announced closure of schools for class 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31 while class 10 and 12 they will function offline by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The decision was taken after 15 students and 2 teachers from school in Mahad tehsil were affected by COVID 19.

The Raigad District Collector Dr Mahendra Kalyankar has issued orders in this regard. ‘’Class 1 to 9 and 11 in all schools will be closed till January 31. However, as it is a time for prelims, 10th and 12th classes will continue following the COVID 19 norms,‘’ said Dr Kalyankar.

Kalyankar’s decision came hours after 15 students and two teachers from Vinhere high school in Mahad tehsil were tested COVID 19 positive. The school management has decided to close it to avoid further spread of virus infection.

Already, amid rising COVID 19 and Omicron Variant cases, the offline schools for 1 to 9 and 11 in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have been closed till January 31 but they will continue to operate online. However, schools for class 10 and 12 will function as usual.

In Pune, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced that offline schools for class 1 to 8 will remain shut till January 30 while for 9, 10 and 12 will function as usual. This will help students to take vaccine shots.

