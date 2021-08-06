Mumbai

Maharashtra: Schools for class 5 to 8 to resume in rural areas from August 17, says Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

By FPJ Web Desk

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools from Class 5-8 in rural areas will reopen from August 17. However, schools for class 8-12 in cities will reopen following all COVID-19 protocols.

"We will reopen schools for students from class 5 to 8 in rural areas from August 17. In cities, we'll reopen class 8 to 12 while following #COVID19 protocol," Varsha Gaikwad said.


