Maharashtra: Scholarship exam for Class 5 and Class 8 cancelled amid COVID-19 situation in state

The scholarship examinations to be conducted for students of Class 5 and Class 8 on Thursday have been cancelled, announced the office of the deputy director of education, Mumbai on Wednesday. The decision to cancel the scholarship exam has been taken due to Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra.

The scholarship exam has been postponed almost five to six times till now. Finally, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 12, 2021. Over 24,472 students from Mumbai have registered for the scholarship examination out of which, there are 13,298 for Class 5 and 11,174 for Class 8. Among the registered students, 8,825 are from municipal schools, while 15,647 are from schools affiliated to the three departments of the education department.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:38 PM IST